DJE Kapital AG Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $255.22 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
