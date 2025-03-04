DJE Kapital AG Makes New $502,000 Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 159.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.57. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

