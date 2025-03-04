Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHCNL stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.