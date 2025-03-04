Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,040,000 after buying an additional 57,834 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

