Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.