Disciplined Investments LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTEB opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.