Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

