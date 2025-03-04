Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

