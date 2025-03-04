Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 402 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.