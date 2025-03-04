Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 13,486 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 534,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 444,755 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 408,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,230,000 after purchasing an additional 195,233 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,981,000 after purchasing an additional 364,359 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

