Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.44. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 61,146,571 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
