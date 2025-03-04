Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.44. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 61,146,571 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,285,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

