Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.44. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 61,146,571 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,285,000.

