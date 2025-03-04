Dine Brands Global (DIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $200.75 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.75. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
