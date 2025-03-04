Dine Brands Global (DIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $200.75 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.75. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

