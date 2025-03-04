Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.0% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,691,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 725,758 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,184,000 after buying an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after buying an additional 314,799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

