DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSE DKS opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $254.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
