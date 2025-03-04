Deutsche Post (DHLGY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $22.27 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS DHLGY opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

