Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 137487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
