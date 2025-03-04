Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,318,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,535,174 shares.The stock last traded at $20.39 and had previously closed at $21.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 609,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 238,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,908,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 259,930 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,535,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 551,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 285,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

