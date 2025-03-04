Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 761,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,669,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Destiny Tech100 stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. Destiny Tech100 has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

