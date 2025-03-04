Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 53337599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after buying an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 440,921 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 196,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 94,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

