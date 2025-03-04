Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,949 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after acquiring an additional 480,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Delek US by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,500,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Delek US has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $985.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

