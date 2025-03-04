DDFG Inc Purchases 101 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DDFG Inc boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,159,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,767,000 after buying an additional 734,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

