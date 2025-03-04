DDFG Inc Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DDFG Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

