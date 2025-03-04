DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 451724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.33 ($0.07).

DCI Advisors Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £47.95 million, a PE ratio of -530.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCI Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCI Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.