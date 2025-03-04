Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 540,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Dawson Geophysical comprises about 0.7% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of DWSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. 3,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,863. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

