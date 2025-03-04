D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 907,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,752. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.43.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEPS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
