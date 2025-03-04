CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.06 ($0.18), with a volume of 1550008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.85 ($0.18).

CyanConnode Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.46.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

Featured Stories

