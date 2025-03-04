CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 181,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,401,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,004 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

