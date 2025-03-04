Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $355.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.88 and a one year high of $387.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

