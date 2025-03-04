CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.79 million, a P/E ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 455,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.