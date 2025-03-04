CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Robert M. Swartz Sells 200 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CSWI opened at $304.02 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.10 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.81 and its 200 day moving average is $361.33.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CSW Industrials by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CSW Industrials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
