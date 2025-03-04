CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Robert M. Swartz Sells 200 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $304.02 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.10 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.81 and its 200 day moving average is $361.33.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CSW Industrials by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CSW Industrials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

