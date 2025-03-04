Critical Review: Magnera (MAGN) and Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Magnera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnera
|$1.31 billion
|-$60.00 million
|-1.08
|Magnera Competitors
|$7.55 billion
|$119.73 million
|33.68
Magnera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnera
|-6.97%
|-10.62%
|-3.97%
|Magnera Competitors
|2.15%
|8.14%
|3.89%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magnera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnera
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Magnera Competitors
|131
|997
|500
|114
|2.34
Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Magnera’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Magnera
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.