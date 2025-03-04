Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.70 ($0.43). Approximately 28,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 127,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.43).

Creightons Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.25.

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 1.78 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Creightons had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.