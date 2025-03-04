Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cranswick Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.16. Cranswick has a twelve month low of C$63.99 and a twelve month high of C$66.55.
About Cranswick
