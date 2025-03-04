Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cranswick Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWKF remained flat at C$63.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.16. Cranswick has a twelve month low of C$63.99 and a twelve month high of C$66.55.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

