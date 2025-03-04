CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Zacks reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.43. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

