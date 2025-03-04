Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 74,796.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,521,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,394,465,000 after buying an additional 1,519,861 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100,422.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 796,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,476,000 after acquiring an additional 795,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,068,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $979,284,000 after acquiring an additional 382,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,308,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,252,274,000 after acquiring an additional 324,973 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $1,046.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $984.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $939.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

