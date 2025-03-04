Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 587,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

VTMX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 148,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,727. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta ( NYSE:VTMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

