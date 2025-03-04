Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6,720.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $383,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

