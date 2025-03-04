Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,892 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In related news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $548.28 million, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.