Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 108.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 92,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NVGS opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

