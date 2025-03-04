Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,023,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after buying an additional 860,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,355,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SF opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

