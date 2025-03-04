Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $32,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,789 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.