Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,312 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Herc by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Herc by 70.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 369.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.20. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.70 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

