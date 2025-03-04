Contrasting Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) & Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($2.82) -4.37 Immatics $115.50 million 4.32 -$104.98 million ($0.66) -6.33

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Immatics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tourmaline Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -20.97% -20.56% Immatics -47.94% -15.90% -9.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tourmaline Bio and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immatics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 343.36%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 298.72%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than Immatics.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats Immatics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Immatics

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its products pipeline includes IMA203 that targets solid tumors, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA203CD8, a cell therapy product that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA204 that targets tumor stroma, which is in preclinical stage; and IMA30x, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate, which is in preclinical stage. The company also develops TCR Bispecifics products, including IMA401 and IMA402, which is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Corporation to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.