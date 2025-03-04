Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

CPSS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,815.10. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

