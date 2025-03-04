ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,358,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $828,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,881 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 386,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 6.7 %

COP stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.56 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

