Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

CON stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 632,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CON shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

