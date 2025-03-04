Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$7.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$283,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 14,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,545.43. Insiders have sold 110,480 shares of company stock worth $1,160,390 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is the S&P 500 Ready to Rally? A $1.8M Bet on SPY Says Yes
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Consumer Spending Is Slowing—But These Stocks Will Still Thrive
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.