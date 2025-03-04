Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$7.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.01.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$283,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 14,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,545.43. Insiders have sold 110,480 shares of company stock worth $1,160,390 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.