Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

