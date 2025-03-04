Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.