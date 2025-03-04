Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
