Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Target were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.
Target Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of TGT opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
